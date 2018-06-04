Apples galore as ship wrecks off Fingal

EYE-VIEW: Sightseers flocked to Fingal Beach to view the wreck of the Dellie, in 1941, salvaging much of the apples and other produce that washed up on shore.

EYE-VIEW: Sightseers flocked to Fingal Beach to view the wreck of the Dellie, in 1941, salvaging much of the apples and other produce that washed up on shore. Tweed Regional Museum

THE earliest vessels active in the Tweed were a variety of sailing ships providing early settlers with contact with the outside world. Such ships carried staples and produce, such as sugar and timber, to city markets.

Later, steamships became a familiar sight as they plied their trade up and down the coast and into the rivers, while ferries carried passengers between settlements on the river.

Coastal shipping was irregular, at the mercy of the weather, and often dangerous: the Tweed River bar was notorious for shipping disasters. According to the Australian Shipwrecks Database, 47 ships have been wrecked in the vicinity of the Tweed River/Tweed Coast since European settlement.

This series of articles looks in detail at some of these tragic events. For more information on shipping and shipwrecks, Tweed Regional Museum at Tweed Heads displays model ships and a selection of relics from local waters.

WRECK: The Dellie on Fingal Beach in 1941. Tweed Regional Museum

Part 1: The Dellie

The first in our series of Shipwrecks of the Tweed looks at the 411-tonne freighter Dellie, which ran ashore on Fingal Beach near Tweed Heads on August 24, 1941. The Dellie was on her way from Tasmania to Brisbane with a crew of 15 when she hit the reef and was badly holed.

The captain, Donald Turner, managed to refloat the vessel but it was subsequently beached on Fingal Beach, about half a mile from Fingal Lighthouse, because it was leaking badly.

The weather was calm and a kedge anchor was laid to prevent the ship swinging around at high tide. The captain and four crew stayed on board while the rest returned to shore.

The Tweed Heads pilot was confident if the weather continued to be calm there was a good chance of saving the vessel.

However, the next day a southeasterly arrived and moderate seas began to pound the ship, so the crew decided to go ashore. It was just as well as the following day huge seas began to crash over the ship.

The cargo of 5000 cases of apples broke out of the damaged hull and washed ashore, covering beaches from Tweed Heads to Kirra. Word soon spread and the beaches became crowded with people. From Fingal to Kirra there were apples galore and buckets and bags were filled.

On the first Sunday after the beaching, the road from Murwillumbah to Fingal was packed with a steady stream of people, mainly on pushbikes because wartime petrol rationing was on and most cars were jacked up on blocks.

The owners had not endeavoured to salvage the apples and agreed to let the public collect the fruit to save it going to waste. Some locals recalled that mixed with the apples and chocolate coming ashore was a large quantity of Ovaltine, the first time many people had tasted the treat. Many a household lived on this diet for quite a while.

Thus the Dellie earned the nickname 'the apple wreck'.

The Court of Marine Inquiry found "the master of the ship had shown a failure of duty, not amounting to misconduct under the Navigation Act, but held that he should have received more assistance from his officers” and the matter was referred to the Director of Navigation.