Applicants called for panel position with Northern Rivers Health

NSW Health is calling for applicants for a position in the Northern Rivers.

NSW Health is calling for applicants for a position in the Northern Rivers.

NSW HEALTH is seeking a new member for their team in the Northern NSW Local Health District.

The Northern NSW Maternity Services Committee is looking for someone to join the team, who has an interest in the development of maternity services across the Northern

NSW.

The Maternity Services Committee plays an important role in the co-ordination and

development of Maternity Services across the Northern Rivers — from Tweed to

Grafton, supporting maternity care provision through consistent and standardised

systems, including policy, practice and education.

The Committee includes health professionals from across all maternity facilities and

services, including midwives, obstetricians, paediatricians and district executive

members.

The role will include contributing a consumer perspective to health service documents and resources, as well as providing advice on how we can improve services to optimise families’ experiences.

The Committee meets on the third Thursday every two months, between 12.30pm and 2.00pm. You can join either face-to-face, by teleconference or through Skype.

Members are appointed for two years.

To submit an expression of interest, please complete the online questionnaire at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CWM63SN.

The closing date for submissions is 4.30pm, Friday 13 September 2019.

For more information please contact Ms Shannon Morris, Clinical Midwifery

Consultant, on (02) 6620 2116, 0437 802 295 or by email at shannon.morris@health.nsw.gov.au.