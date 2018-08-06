Application for helipad rejected

Protesters on the Karols property site at Urliup Rd earlier this year when the Land and Environment Court were visitin.

Protesters on the Karols property site at Urliup Rd earlier this year when the Land and Environment Court were visitin. Contributed

A TWEED businessman's application to develop a helipad on his rural Urliup property has been rejected by Tweed Shire Council.

Councillors on Thursday night knocked back an application by the Karlos family, who operate a water extraction business on the site, to build a helipad at the Urliup Rd property.

Council staff had recommended the DA be approved on the condition it complied with flight path plans and restricted operating hours.

But councillors, who debated the DA after it was deferred from an earlier meeting, rejected the application 4-3, with Katie Milne, Chris Cherry, Ron Cooper and Reece Byrnes voting against.

"It is incumbent upon us to protect our rural lifestyle and amenity,” Mayor Katie Milne said.

"This application doesn't meet the standards I would like to see.”

Cr Milne said the nearest neighbours to the property were within 220m of the proposed helipad, adding most people would agree helicopter noise was "pretty intrusive”.

"The helicopter can be stored at a hanger at the airport,” she said.

Matthew Karlos, upon whose land the helipad would be based, last month accused Cr Milne of jeopardising his family business due to her "green extremist” views in blocking the expansion of his water extraction business.