Application lodged to start work on Tweed Valley Hospital
AN application to begin early work on the site of the new Tweed Valley Hospital has been submitted by Health Infrastructure.
According to a statement released earlier today, an application has been lodged which seeks "consent to commence early and enabling works on site”.
The application comes as part of the first stage of the project's planning pathway, with the second stage "seeking approval for the design, construction and commissioning of the Tweed Valley Hospital itself”.
Northern NSW Local Health District Acting Chief Executive Lynne Weir said the request came as planning for the project continued to increase.
"I'm delighted to receive reports that progress is being made on the planning studies and submissions required to secure the necessary approvals to commence early works before the end of the year,” Ms Weir said.
Ms Weir said an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) was being prepared to support the application for the early works, while a separate statement would be prepared to assess impacts associated with building the hospital itself.
Health Infrastructure Rural and Regional Executive Director, Rebecca Wark, said the increased planning "acknowledges the significance of this project for the region”.
"(This shows) our absolute focus on having this new hospital open as soon as possible to meet the critical health needs of the Tweed-Byron community,” she said.
Tweed MP Geoff Provest announced earlier this week that Health Infrastructure was "ramping up” its planning and lodging documents to gain early access to the site.