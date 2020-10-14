Apprentice chef caught three times in a day

Josh Ryan Macalpine leaves Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to 16 charges including driving under the influence, driving without due care and attention and drug driving. Picture: Laura Pettigrew.

A very "long and bad day" was a defence lawyer's best summation of his 20-year-old client's spree of drug driving, vandalism and weapons possession.

Josh Ryan Macalpine pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to 16 charges including driving under the influence, driving without due care and attention, drug driving, possessing a knife and a taser and eight counts of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone said Macalpine came to the attention of police three times on May 20, the first at 1am when he was found with a taser and 1g of marijuana in a Peregian Beach carpark.

"He admitted that he tried to hide the cannabis when police turned up and he said that the taser was his, he ordered it overseas and it could be used to cause bodily harm," she said.

Macalpine was then caught drug driving as a holder of a provisional licence at 10:10am on the same day.

Sergeant Johnstone said the certificate returned an indication of "all three relevant substances" and he was disqualified from driving for a 24-hour period.

At 2:30pm Macalpine drove during the 24-hour disqualification period and crashed a gold Mercedes Benz in Peregian Beach after he mounted a gutter.

"(There was) damage to the front left wheel and bumper, a red vehicle was also damaged," Sergeant Johnstone said.

"The defendant was … unsteady on his feet and was swaying, he had slurred speech and was incoherent.

"When police asked the defendant, what had happened he explained he had left his mother's house, he was travelling along Petrel St, Peregian Beach, looking at the phone in his lap reading a text message.

"He said he wasn't concentrating."

Sergeant Johnstone said Macalpine caused wilful damage by graffiti to a number of Noosa Shire Council bus shelters and an Energex pole on eight occasions between May 28 and May 30.

She said he used spray paint to vandalise the property with his tag 2170 and various slangs including "f--- the system".

Solicitor Bernard Bradley and Sgt Johnstone agreed a period of probation as well as a community service order would be an appropriate punishment for the apprentice chef.

Mr Bradley said there was some totality for Macalpine's "long and bad day" and mentioned how he had helped police with three of his graffiti charges.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist fined $1200 for his driving offences on May 20 and disqualified him from driving for 15 months.

Mr Stjernqvist also placed him on 15 months' probation and imposed a 40-hour graffiti removal order.

No convictions were recorded.