19°
News

Aqauman gets the green light for Hastings film set

Alina Rylko
| 30th Jun 2017 1:14 PM Updated: 1:37 PM
Tweed Shire Council mayor Katie Milne (centre) at the meeting of the Tweed Coast Reserves Trust at the council's Murwillumbah chambers today.
Tweed Shire Council mayor Katie Milne (centre) at the meeting of the Tweed Coast Reserves Trust at the council's Murwillumbah chambers today.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A MAJOR disruption to Warner Bros. $160 million blockbuster Aquaman has been avoided with the production given the green light for setting up a set at Hastings Point headland from July 5 to September 15, today.

Just days out from when crews where expected in the village, Tweed Shire Council Mayor Katie Milne called a special meeting of the Tweed Coast Reserves Trust Tweed Coast Reserve, to deal with community concerns.

Fears rare grass on the headland would be trampled, the rocky foreshore would be damaged, and concerns over a lack of public consultation with the Hastings Point Progress Association were raised.

After hour of debate, during which councillors heard from two Hastings Point residents and the film's location manager Duncan Jones, support was given for the temporary licence with a vote of 6:1.

Cr Milne voted against the production, which had already been granted an in-principal filming approval with conditions including that they had consulted with the Hasting Point community.

She came close to tears as she defended the ecological values of the site.

"As a council we need to understand that we have one of the most beautiful shires in the country, but that is because our community has fought fiercely to protect it, otherwise we would be the Gold Coast," Cr Milne said.

But conservative councillor Warren Polgalse said "a little magic from the film industry" would benefit the community following on from "a tough, very difficult flood" and any exposure to the region could lead to other filming offers.

Cr James Owen said Hastings' feature in Aqauman could act as tourism lure.

"What a fantastic opportunity for the community, particularly after the devastating floods, I think this is a great way to build the community up, and it's a fantastic opportunity to build the shire up economically," Cr Owen said.

Earlier, Hastings Point Progress Association member Gary Thorpe said other crews had been spotted scoping out the headland.

"We did have the Johnny Depp crew here for six days, but like all good guests, they didn't overstay their welcome," Mr Thorpe said.

"Johnny Depp had six days, these have six weeks, what are we going to give the next crew? A year? Where do we draw the line?"

Cr Ron Cooper added a second part motion calling for a workshop between Hastings residents and councillors to develop a protocol for future management of filming on the headland to be facilitated by Screen NSW.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  aquaman hastings point

Everest in 18 hours: the toughest marathon on earth

Everest in 18 hours: the toughest marathon on earth

CHRIS Evans knew he could die on Mt Everest but that didn’t stop him from taking on the toughest marathon imaginable.

PHOTOS: Muriel's Wedding tip of the iceberg in Tweed's film history

Nadia McDougall sets up the display of Toni Collette wedding dress from the Movie Muriel's Wedding

Tweed's film history showcased amid Hastings blockbuster controversy

Commitment to find new home for Murwillumbah SES

Emergency services and police Minister Troy Grant and SES Commander Wayne Pettit at Murwillumbah SES.

Government promises to work with council to replace 'untenable' HQ.

BEER COLUMN: Rich drops best for temperature dip

Fire Falcon beer.

CHEERS TO BEERS with Bob Anthony

Local Partners

Ground-breaking research to supply Asian sushi market

RESEARCH taps into massive market to create a link between Australian and Japanese aquaculture.

The emotional stress of blood cancer

Those diagnosed with a blood cancer go through a gruelling regime of treatment.

Every two hours someone in Australia will die from a blood cancer

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Whatever they wear usually sells out — and breaks the internet — but Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been heavily criticised for their latest clothing...

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

Freshly Renovated Family Home with a Pool

106 Terranora Road, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 4 $685,000 ...

On an elevated 765m2 block, this renovated home ticks all the boxes for large family living. Offering an abundance of space, the solid brick and tile residence...

Detonate or Renovate?

9 Rob Roy Crescent, Kingscliff 2487

House 5 2 2 Price Guide...

This dual living home with expansive ocean views to the north towards Cook Island and sunset views of Mt Warning is situated less than 500 metres to stunning...

ELEVATED POSITION WITH PANORAMIC RIVER &amp; OCEAN VIEWS

3 Ocean Avenue, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 3 2 $659,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 1 JULY 2017 AT 11:00 - 11:30AM Perched in a peaceful & elevated position, this family home promotes a delightful, low maintenance...

Rare Opportunity - Charming Original Home in A Perfect Location

5 Stanley Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 Price Guide...

This much-loved original home is peacefully positioned on an elevated block in central Tweed Heads offering beautiful views out over the river and hinterland. With...

Affordable Beachside Living with Ocean Glimpses Just 150 metres from the Sand

26/15-17 South Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $460,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST JULY 10:00 - 10:30AM If you are looking to invest, holiday let or secure a perfect beachside lifestyle then this is the...

Modern Stylish Family Home

18 Donegal Court, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 2 $695,000

Why build your dream home when you can move straight in! Measuring in excess of 39 squares this sensational and perfectly designed home offers you the ideal blend...

Click here to &#39;ADD TO CART&#39;

8/100 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $259,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST JULY 11:00 - 11:30AM Now here is a very tidy unit just waiting for a new owner to move in or invest. Conveniently located...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $780,000 ...

Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with a charming village atmosphere and only 16 minutes to Southern...

OWN YOUR VERY OWN PIECE OF RAINBOW

4/38 Boundary Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 Buyers Range ...

This neat and tidy ground floor 2 bedroom unit is currently under holiday management and will be offered fully furnished ready to go. Located on the NSW side of...

Deliciously fresh home that enjoys an amazing location

35 Illawong Crescent, Terranora 2486

House 3 1 2 $510,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST JULY 12:00 - 12:30PM Terranora is a tightly held area with its sought-after community/village feel and awesome schooling...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!