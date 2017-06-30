Aqauman gets the green light for Hastings film set

Tweed Shire Council mayor Katie Milne (centre) at the meeting of the Tweed Coast Reserves Trust at the council's Murwillumbah chambers today.

A MAJOR disruption to Warner Bros. $160 million blockbuster Aquaman has been avoided with the production given the green light for setting up a set at Hastings Point headland from July 5 to September 15, today.

Just days out from when crews where expected in the village, Tweed Shire Council Mayor Katie Milne called a special meeting of the Tweed Coast Reserves Trust Tweed Coast Reserve, to deal with community concerns.

Fears rare grass on the headland would be trampled, the rocky foreshore would be damaged, and concerns over a lack of public consultation with the Hastings Point Progress Association were raised.

After hour of debate, during which councillors heard from two Hastings Point residents and the film's location manager Duncan Jones, support was given for the temporary licence with a vote of 6:1.

Cr Milne voted against the production, which had already been granted an in-principal filming approval with conditions including that they had consulted with the Hasting Point community.

She came close to tears as she defended the ecological values of the site.

"As a council we need to understand that we have one of the most beautiful shires in the country, but that is because our community has fought fiercely to protect it, otherwise we would be the Gold Coast," Cr Milne said.

But conservative councillor Warren Polgalse said "a little magic from the film industry" would benefit the community following on from "a tough, very difficult flood" and any exposure to the region could lead to other filming offers.

Cr James Owen said Hastings' feature in Aqauman could act as tourism lure.

"What a fantastic opportunity for the community, particularly after the devastating floods, I think this is a great way to build the community up, and it's a fantastic opportunity to build the shire up economically," Cr Owen said.

Earlier, Hastings Point Progress Association member Gary Thorpe said other crews had been spotted scoping out the headland.

"We did have the Johnny Depp crew here for six days, but like all good guests, they didn't overstay their welcome," Mr Thorpe said.

"Johnny Depp had six days, these have six weeks, what are we going to give the next crew? A year? Where do we draw the line?"

Cr Ron Cooper added a second part motion calling for a workshop between Hastings residents and councillors to develop a protocol for future management of filming on the headland to be facilitated by Screen NSW.