Aquaman comes to community with open arms

DOCUMENTS lodged with Tweed Shire Council identify how locals will benefit from the filming of Aquaman at Hastings Point.

In a proposal to the council, Duncan Jones, a location manager for Warner Bros, said the project would provide jobs and use local services.

"This production employs approximately 700 full time crew,” he wrote. "Of which 70 are Tweed Shire ratepayers.”

The documents reveal the production is renting a Murwillumbah warehouse to prefabricate a lighthouse to be installed on the point.

The proposal fails to mention how much the council stands to be paid but it outlines $20,000 that will go to local businesses.

It has and additional $35,000 for site restoration and an environmental consultant will be employed.

Mr Jones has also approached Hastings Point-based marine biologist Ted Brambleby.

Mr Brambleby said he remained opposed to using the location for filming but agreed to be involved in a bid to minimise the risk to the environment.

The local marine museum operator said he will meet crew and show them what made the coastline at Hastings Point "a very fragile environment”.

"Those rock pools have just as much biodiversity as anywhere on the Great Barrier Reef islands,” he said. "I spent a long time studying those areas up there and I can tell you this area is just as important.”

Mr Jones, in his proposal, said crew would not work in the water and all sets would be constructed and painted off site.

The filming of the movie faced a last-minute outcry when notices when up at Hastings Point last week.

The Tweed Shire Council called an extraordinary meeting but in the end Mayor Katie Milne was the lone vote opposed to the production.

Part of the headland will be closed to the public from Monday for six weeks. The headland is a popular whale watching spot and some were upset at the duration of filming. But pedestrian access to the headland will remain. Warner Bros did not wish to comment.