Aquaman conquers council in a bid to keep filming

Jason Momoa will star in the movie Aquaman, to be filmed on the Gold Coast. Supplied by Warner Bros.

HOLLYWOOD has won yet another battle against the Tweed Shire Council over filming of Aquaman at Hastings Point headland.

During Thursday's Tweed Coast Reserve Trust meeting, councillors agreed to provide owner's consent to Warner Bros to submit a development application asking for an extension of the 30-day filming period at Hastings Point.

Since the approval was granted last month to film at Hastings Point, it has emerged the council is only able to provide a maximum 30-day filming licence under current policy. A DA would have to be submitted to extend that period.

Mayor Katie Milne added an amendment to the motion and called for community consultation and said filming issues needed to be "raised to the attention of council”.

"It's not necessarily going to hold up the development but it's just (providing) ongoing feedback,” she said.

Councillor Warren Polglase was opposed to CrMilne's amendment, saying it would be a waste of time.

"It's another way of driving a nail into the process that's already there to stop the filming at Hastings Point,” he said.