HYBRIDS: Caraboats and Boatahomes sit in the water at Yamba as a convoy make their way up the mighty Clarence.
Aquatic RV adventurers take to mighty Clarence

Kathryn Lewis
, Kathryn.Lewis@dailyexaminer.com.au
29th Feb 2020 3:27 PM | Updated: 2nd Mar 2020 9:04 AM
WHAT do you get when you cross a caravan with a boat? An adventure akin to Burke to Wills according to one dedicated 'Aquatic RV' owner.

Tony Lochead first encountered the hybrid vehicle when he drove past it on the highway, and since being awed by it the Tweed Heads resident has travelled the waterways of Australia, this week exploring the mighty Clarence.

 

A combination of a caravan and a boat, the Aquatic RV has taken over the Clarence River.
"They are designed for inland waterways," Mr Lochead said.

The vehicles from brands Caraboat and Boatahome can be towed by a car in the same way a motor home can, but transition to a boat to be enjoy time on the water.

A combination of a caravan and a boat, the Aquatic RV has taken over the Clarence River.
"It's like following Burke and Wills, you have to work out where your food is, and most importantly work out where the good wine spots are."

Mr Lochead and around 9 other 'Aquatic RV' owners have taken to the Clarence this week.

Starting in Iluka last week, the group have stopped over at Yamba's Whiting Beach before meandering up to Maclean and Lawrence over the weekend and into Grafton via Susan Island.

Mr Lochead said it had been a beautiful trip and the group had enjoyed a few social nights with the friendly Lower Clarence community.

caraboat clarence river clarence tourism houseboat rv rv camping
Grafton Daily Examiner

