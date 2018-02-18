Up with the arches

NOTHING says Apple and Grape more than seeing the arches go up and line the pathway to the beginning of ten days of activities.

Workers lined the streets from 6 this morning, volunteering their time to ensure this years festival would be one to remember.

Volunteers spent hours decorating the streets with lights and buntings, bringing the magic of the Apple and Grape to Stanthorpe's town centre.

With only five more sleeps until the biennial event begins, Apple and Grape fever has certainly hit the town.