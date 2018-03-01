Archie Roach to join April events

Archie Roach will be involved with one of the Festival 2018 events in April.

ARCHIE Roach will share music and stories in a one-night-only event as part of Bleach* at Festival 2018 in April.

Roach has been recognised for his lifelong dedication to social justice, backed by his 1990 debut album Charcoal Lane which shone a spotlight on the forcible removal of Indigenous children from their families.

Bleach* Festival artistic director Louise Bezzina said it was "an honour” to feature the singer-songwriter as part of the event's program/

"Archie is a national treasure known for his remarkable gift and love of storytelling,” Bezzina said.

"His music comes from a place of healing and shared humanity, and this intimate concert of his compelling catalogue, collected over 30 years, will be an unforgettable evening with one of Australia's true legends.”

An Evening With Archie Roach will be held at Mudgeeraba Memorial Hall on Saturday, April 7.

Festival 2018 will run from April 4 to 14. For more info about the Bleach* portion of the festival, visit bleachfestival.com.au.