18°
News

Are these sharks way too smart for our nets?

Nicholas McElroy and Amanda Robbemond, Gold Coast Bulletin | 7th Jun 2017 6:39 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SCIENTISTS are looking into why the number of hammerhead sharks caught in nets has halved - and it could be because they are too damn smart.

Griffith University researcher and PhD student Johann Gustafson has been commissioned to look at the behaviour of the wide-eyed species, considered the chimpanzees of the shark world.

The number of hammerheads caught in shark nets has dropped from 77 in 2001 to 38 last year.

 

Are hammerhead sharks too smart for nets? That is the question scientists hope to solve.
Are hammerhead sharks too smart for nets? That is the question scientists hope to solve.

Researchers want to know if their intelligence has steered them away from the barriers.

 

"We're trying to find out where they are in the scheme of intelligence and see what their behaviour is, see where they go in certain seasons," Mr Gustafson said.

"The intelligence thing is related to their behaviour and sociability. They have 180-degree vision on both sides - they can't see in front of them - but this is made up for with a sensory system that can detect electrical impulses in front of them.

"Hammerheads hunt in the open ocean, in murky waters. They have more sensors and turn on sharper angles (as opposed to other sharks which are more rigid)."

Scientists want to know why the number of hammerhead sharks caught in nets has halved. Picture: Nigel Marsh
Scientists want to know why the number of hammerhead sharks caught in nets has halved. Picture: Nigel Marsh

"We pretty much know nothing about them," he said. "For the past 15 years numbers have declined in the Queensland shark nets and some reports say there was a 90 per cent decline in catch data globally," he said.

"Hammerheads are the most advanced species and they're also the youngest (on the evolutionary timeline).

"They have more sensory adaptations and more neural linkages in the brain which is why they gather socially, unlike other sharks. They're kind of like chimpanzees of the shark world.

Hammerhead sharks are “the most advanced species”.
Hammerhead sharks are “the most advanced species”.

Along with tagging, Mr Gustafson will examine hammerheads caught as bycatch to determine if they are Gold Coast residents by examining organs and cartilage.

He said one theory for why the sharks numbers were dwindling in catch data was because they are not as resilient as other shark species.

"Even though there are more advanced they die very fast if they are caught in nets or drum lines, usually within an hour. They're not as hardy as other sharks."

Mark "Hammer" Dixon with a giant Hammerhead Shark he caught off Evans Head in mid-2014. Picture: Facebook
Mark "Hammer" Dixon with a giant Hammerhead Shark he caught off Evans Head in mid-2014. Picture: Facebook
News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks hammerheads sharks

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

One dead, two stabbed: Man charged after massive brawl

One dead, two stabbed: Man charged after massive brawl

A MAN will face court today following an altercation where a man died and two other men were injured at Murwillumbah yesterday.

Are these sharks way too smart for our nets?

Scientists want to know why the number of hammerhead sharks caught in nets has halved. Picture: Nigel Marsh

The number of hammerheads caught in shark nets has dropped

Residents say Cobaki sewage project stinks

An artist's impression of the proposed facility.

Piggabeen Valley community cries foul over WWTP proposal.

Youth homeless hell: not enough beds for local kids

SOS: The Family Centre is calling on the NSW Government to restore the number of Tweed beds available for homeless young people from four to 16.

THE Tweed has only four crisis accommodation beds for homeless youth

Local Partners

Find out what Tweed Shire Council is doing this week

The Tweed Regional Gallery will be installing solar panels.

Bionic ears on their way

Audiologist Helen Court has been fitted with a cochlear implant herself Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

$2.83m 'bionic ear' upgrade for public patients

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

Could Carrie Bickmore take over Hamish & Andy's drive show?

IT’S the show she’s hosted for eight years, but Carrie Bickmore could soon be facing a huge decision about her future on The Project.

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins, Ella and Alexander

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days"

MOVIE REVIEW: Brian Cox excels with his portrayal of 'grumpy, grunting' Churchill

INTIMATE: Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill is worth seeing for Cox's performance alone.

Auditions open for Wizard of Oz Dorothy role

Do you have what it takes to don the ruby slippers and join the cast of The Wizard of Oz musical?

Producers search for young star to play Dorothy in Wizard of Oz

Coast's very own wonder woman takes on Hollywood

WONDER WOMAN: Buderim woman Erin Bostock played an Amazonian woman in the blockbuster Hollywood film Wonder Woman.

Buderim woman's chance of a lifetime acting in blockbuster film

Laidley's Judah Kelly tipped to win The Voice

TIPPED TO WIN: Judah Kelly belts out Prince hit Purple Rain at the first live performance for the season on The Voice.

The odds are surely in his favour

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

Requiring TLC but the Location Alone is Worth Raising your Hand on Auction Day

20 Domain Road, Currumbin 4223

House 3 3 1 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10TH JUNE 3:00 - 3:30PM Perched in a desirable, quiet cul-de-sac this unique cottage has had just one owner and is perfectly...

TOO GOOD TO LAST!...GROUND FLOOR CURRUMBIN BEACH SIDE BEAUTY!

GD/828 ''The Rocks Resort', Pacific Parade, Currumbin 4223 ...

Apartment 2 2 1 $650,000

This stunning ground floor apartment offers an unparalleled combination of space and luxury finishes. Featuring a large outdoor entertainer's courtyard with its...

A Massive 1035m2 block offering Space, Peace and Privacy

18 Fir Street, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 $460,000 ...

Adjoining a large, grassy reserve at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this home has undergone a full transformation and offers great value for money. An open plan...

Peaceful Single Level Villa - Over 55&#39;s

29/1 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Town House 2 1 1 $330,000

Enjoy absolute privacy in this over 55's villa nestled away amongst tranquil manicured gardens. This beautifully presented, low maintenance home is ready for the...

Ultimate Lifestyle Property with 35m of Tweed River Frontage and Direct Deepwater Access

22 Sandpiper Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 4 2 2 Auction On-Site

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10TH JUNE 11:30AM - 12:00PM An exceptional lifestyle opportunity awaits in this brick and tile waterfront residence. Offering...

Pole Position in Palm Beach!

96 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 3 Forthcoming...

This beautiful, superbly situated Palm Beach home is one that ticks so many boxes and makes a lot of sense for the active family. In a terrifically convenient...

Pristine Home in Prestige Location

9B Bourke Lodge Drive, Currumbin Valley 4223

House 4 2 4 Interest Above...

This unique impeccably presented, 7 year old, Currumbin Valley acreage property offers a charming blend of classic elegance and modern-day convenience. Designed...

Palm Beach Pearl!

3/58 Sarawak Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 1 1 1 Interest Above...

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

Currumbin Creek Cracker!

4 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Auction

This spacious ocean access property backing onto Currumbin Creek is a real surprise packet! Located in the prized PBC catchment, only very rarely do homes on...

Renovator with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an absolute private position with spectacular panoramic ocean views and...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!