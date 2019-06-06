Menu
Login
South East Queensland, including the Gold Coast, is influencing the Northern Rivers.
South East Queensland, including the Gold Coast, is influencing the Northern Rivers. MAURO RISCH
News

Are we going to become more like the Gold Coast?

by NSW Government Department of Planning
6th Jun 2019 2:30 PM

SOUTH East Queensland is having a growing influence on the North Coast, according to reports by the NSW Department of Planning.

The Pacific Highway and digital technology in particular are helping to spread the influence of South East Queensland beyond the border areas and through the region towards the Mid North Coast.

The access being provided by the Pacific Highway will enable the North Coast to deliver housing, jobs, tourism and recreation activities that maximise the opportunities provided by the growth of South East Queensland to more than five million people by 2041.6

The Tweed Shire already has a strong relationship with the Gold Coast, which provides many services and facilities to the Far North Coast.

Tweed Heads and Coolangatta function as 'twin towns', with retail and business opportunities as well as healthcare and education services used by residents from either side of the border.

Gold Coast Airport serves as the major international gateway to the region.

Transport and economic linkages continue to develop between the rural hinterland areas of Lismore, Kyogle, Casino, Toowoomba, Beaudesert and the Darling Downs.

New tourism and freight movement opportunities for the North Coast economy are also emerging from the expansion of the Gold Coast and Brisbane West Wellcamp airports.

The NSW Cross-Border Commissioner, the Queensland Government and councils will work together to better integrate cross-border servicing and land use planning to remove any barriers to economic, housing and jobs growth.

futurenorthernrivers gold coast
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Tweed students shocked by mock emergency scenario

    Tweed students shocked by mock emergency scenario

    Crime Emergency services staged the surprise scenario yesterday.

    • 6th Jun 2019 4:02 PM
    It's all about our Seagulls in Origin win

    It's all about our Seagulls in Origin win

    Rugby League Tweed youth shine in Queensland under-18 win

    Driver, 49, dies after truck goes off road

    Driver, 49, dies after truck goes off road

    News Police have described the incident as a confronting scene

    Tweed gallery announces most ambitious acquisition yet

    Tweed gallery announces most ambitious acquisition yet

    Council News The gallery has acquired new work valued at more than $100,000.