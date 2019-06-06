Are we going to become more like the Gold Coast?

SOUTH East Queensland is having a growing influence on the North Coast, according to reports by the NSW Department of Planning.

The Pacific Highway and digital technology in particular are helping to spread the influence of South East Queensland beyond the border areas and through the region towards the Mid North Coast.

The access being provided by the Pacific Highway will enable the North Coast to deliver housing, jobs, tourism and recreation activities that maximise the opportunities provided by the growth of South East Queensland to more than five million people by 2041.6

The Tweed Shire already has a strong relationship with the Gold Coast, which provides many services and facilities to the Far North Coast.

Tweed Heads and Coolangatta function as 'twin towns', with retail and business opportunities as well as healthcare and education services used by residents from either side of the border.

Gold Coast Airport serves as the major international gateway to the region.

Transport and economic linkages continue to develop between the rural hinterland areas of Lismore, Kyogle, Casino, Toowoomba, Beaudesert and the Darling Downs.

New tourism and freight movement opportunities for the North Coast economy are also emerging from the expansion of the Gold Coast and Brisbane West Wellcamp airports.

The NSW Cross-Border Commissioner, the Queensland Government and councils will work together to better integrate cross-border servicing and land use planning to remove any barriers to economic, housing and jobs growth.