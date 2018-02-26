Argentina takes over Murwillumbah hockey fields

GO GIRLS: Madison Fitzpatrick, who played in Rosario, Argentina, in 2015, will help her teammates win in Mur'bah.

GO GIRLS: Madison Fitzpatrick, who played in Rosario, Argentina, in 2015, will help her teammates win in Mur'bah. Will Russell

ARGENTINIAN hockey teams are putting their skills to the test as they gear up to play Tweed Border Hockey Association this week.

Two women's teams and two under-18 girls' teams from Rosario, Argentina, will be competing against the local side at the Murwillumbah hockey fields on Tuesday as part of a friendly game between the two countries ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Tweed Border Hockey Association rep co-ordinator Margie Coleman said the club was excited to host the Argentinians.

"It should be a bit of fun, with both teams having the chance to show off their skills,” she said.

"Argentinians play a different style of hockey to us, they get that Latino excitement when they get the ball. A chance to play any international team is exciting and it'll be great experience for our girls to play them.”

The competition was organised as a chance to showcase both countries' passion for hockey.

"It all started with a sport travel agent, he was organising some school carnival at Tweed prior to the Commonwealth Games,” Ms Coleman said.

"It fell through but he had some teams still interested in coming.”

Ms Coleman said apart from the chance to play hockey, the teams were excited to learn about a new culture.

"The team chat has been very funny, everyone is showing off their Spanish.”

When: Tuesday, February27

Time: Under-18 girls' game starts at 5pm, senior women's game starts at 6.15pm

Where: Tweed Border Hockey Association, Brisbane St, Murwillumbah