Armed robbers threaten woman with machete at Byron club

Police are investigating after an armed robbery in Byron Bay overnight.

Shortly after 8pm (Tuesday April 6), a 25-year-old female employee was working inside a licensed club on Marvel Street, Byron Bay, when three men entered the club and approached her behind the bar.

One of the men threatened the woman with a machete while all three demanded cash.

They took a sum of cash before fleeing the scene.

Officers attached to Tweed/Byron Police District attended a short time later and established a crime scene.

The first man is described as being between 190cm to 195cm tall, of athletic build and wearing dark clothing.

The second man is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander in appearance, between 175cm to 180cm tall and armed with a machete.

The third man is described as being between 175cm and 180cm tall and wearing dark clothing.

All three men had their faces covered.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the nearby vicinity or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact Byron Bay Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.