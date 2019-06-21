Armed thieves steal security van in Murwillumbah

Police were involved in a dramatic pursuit after a security van was stolen from Mur'bah.

THREE men who were allegedly armed with a gun when they stole a security van in Murwillumbah have been charged.

Police said about 3.30pm on Thursday, a security van was allegedly stolen from Murwillumbah Street in the town's centre.

Shortly after, police found the van abandoned in Dulguigan before they sptted a Ford Falcon speeding off and tried to stop the vehicle.

The car failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated before police lost sight of the vehicle called in the help of Queensland PolAir who continued to monitor the vehicle.

At Chillingham, the vehicle lost control and hit a tree before the three occupants fled.

With the assistance of Queensland PolAir and the Dog Unit, three men were arrested in bushland and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

A 22-year-old Ashmont man has been charged with dangerous driving, not stopping during a police pursuit, driving while disqualified, possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing prohibited drug, larceny, and resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty.

A 22-year-old Nimbin man has been charged with armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen, having a laser pointer in public place, and resist or hinder a police officer in the execution of duty.

Both men were refused bail to appear at Byron Local Court on Friday.

A third man, aged 20, was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for hindering police officers in the execution of duty and is due to appear at Murwillumbah Local Court at a later date.

As inquiries continue into the alleged theft of the security van at Murwillumbah, anyone with information or dash cam footage is urged to contact police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.