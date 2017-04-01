Army steps up to assist SES in flood rescues

Army reserve personnel from the 41st Royal NSW Regiment, including Private Wouters, Major Piper and Private Johnson, are part of the military assistance for the SES during the Lismore flood emergency.

RESERVISTS based at Lismore are on the ground, assisting the State Emergency Services in the flood efforts with their equipment and expertise.

Major Mathew Piper is the operations officer of 41st Royal NSW Regiment in northern NSW, whose footprint starts in Tweed Heads down south to Port Macquarie.

He said the reserve unit has a spine of regular staff who have been tasked to provide assistance to the SES.

"All up we have eight personnel including two drivers and two liaison officers, one at SES Lismore and one at SES in Tweed Heads, he said.

"We had a request from SES HQ here in Lismore to provide support with high-lift vehicles for 48 hours. We are a bit past 24 so we have another 24 hours to ago and that point we will reassess our support."

He said if the SES made the request, of course the 41st would be there to help.

Major Piper said they were providing an auxiliary effort, backfilling for any activities with the movement of individual as well as larger groups of people to evacuate them through the flood water, using their vehicles which have between 1M-16.5M of clearance.

"At 441 and Defence in general, we are pretty much on standby to provide support to the SES and community Defence Aid to the Civil Community Program," he said.

"It's always good when you have people you send out on a task who know the roads and the local area."