26°
News

Army steps up to assist SES in flood rescues

Alison Paterson
| 1st Apr 2017 2:24 PM Updated: 3:08 PM
Army reserve personnel from the 41st Royal NSW Regiment, including Private Wouters, Major Piper and Private Johnson, are part of the military assistance for the SES during the Lismore flood emergency.
Army reserve personnel from the 41st Royal NSW Regiment, including Private Wouters, Major Piper and Private Johnson, are part of the military assistance for the SES during the Lismore flood emergency. Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

RESERVISTS based at Lismore are on the ground, assisting the State Emergency Services in the flood efforts with their equipment and expertise.

Major Mathew Piper is the operations officer of 41st Royal NSW Regiment in northern NSW, whose footprint starts in Tweed Heads down south to Port Macquarie.

He said the reserve unit has a spine of regular staff who have been tasked to provide assistance to the SES.

"All up we have eight personnel including two drivers and two liaison officers, one at SES Lismore and one at SES in Tweed Heads, he said.

"We had a request from SES HQ here in Lismore to provide support with high-lift vehicles for 48 hours. We are a bit past 24 so we have another 24 hours to ago and that point we will reassess our support."

He said if the SES made the request, of course the 41st would be there to help.

Major Piper said they were providing an auxiliary effort, backfilling for any activities with the movement of individual as well as larger groups of people to evacuate them through the flood water, using their vehicles which have between 1M-16.5M of clearance.

"At 441 and Defence in general, we are pretty much on standby to provide support to the SES and community Defence Aid to the Civil Community Program," he said.

"It's always good when you have people you send out on a task who know the roads and the local area."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  army northern rivers floods ses

ROLLING COVERAGE DAY 3: Flood warnings continue

ROLLING COVERAGE DAY 3: Flood warnings continue

Residents are urged to remain cautious and not drive through flood water.

Flood stranded couple make it to their wedding on time

Bride-to-be Carissa Fowke watches over the floods as she gets a helicopter to her wedding.

Couple expected to marry at Casuarina kept apart by flooding

WATCH: Premier says rain forecasts underestimated rainfall

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s office has confirmed she will visit the Northern Rivers on Monday.

Premier expected to visit flood-ravaged Northern Rivers towns on Monday.

Mission impossible makes you happy

Overcoming a seemingly unsurmountable challenge can help keep the mind active.

Challenge yourself and feel the benefits

Local Partners

'Honestly, it was unbearable, like a horror movie'

LIZ Hankin lived through a "horror movie" last night and fears she may be forced to do the same again as SES crews struggle to keep up with rescue requests.

Local tradesmen save man from submerged car

Two local tradesmen managed to save the driver of this car, who was trapped inside as it became submerged in water.

Among stories of devastation, it’s nice to hear a story of heroism

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Brand new music evolves with Country superstar

Adam Brand's 33 date national tour is underway.

Australia's Country favourite hits the road

Gig Guide: Big weekend of music ahead

John Paul Young plays Twin Towns on Saturday night.

What's happening on the Tweed?

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

THE original Mary Poppins herself, Dame Julie Andrews, is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Jen Hawkins backs actor dumped by luxury brand

Former Miss Universe Jenifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins throws support behind actor dumped by luxury brand

BOOKS: Werewolf Tommi Grayson is back in Berlin

Cover art for the book Who's Afraid Too?

"So much of what makes a sequel great is expansion”

An Elevated Family Home with a Private Bush Outlook

40 Inlet Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 4 $450,000 ...

This three-bedroom timber home is nestled in a quiet street, oozing character, charm and an abundance of space. Functional and spacious, the open plan kitchen...

RAINBOW BAY GEM WITH STUNNING VIEWS OVER JACK EVANS BOAT HARBOUR

4/26 Hill Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 4:00 - 5:00pm NSW DST AUCTION SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 5:00PM NSW DST Located in a small block of only 6 apartments in...

Love Me As I Am....Or Make Me What You Can

9 Bambery Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 2 2 1 Price Guide...

Here is a rare opportunity to purchase an original beach shack in a position so amazing it rivals perfection. The potential is here for someone to create a...

Rare Find - Central Tweed Home With Character And A Peaceful Outlook

5 Adelaide Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase a delightful home in an excellent location directly opposite the Recreation Oval. With polished hardwood floors, high...

Stunning Urban Town Homes

1 & 1A/36 Recreation Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Duplex 3 2 2 $595,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Town Home 1 - $629,000 (3 bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, 2 car, pool) Town Home 1a - $595,000 (3...

Living on a Grand Scale

Tweed Heads 2485

Apartment 2 2 1 $468,000 ...

This is the latest Tweed Heads development of the Heran Building Group. We have envisioned a 3-tower highrise with impeccable style, irreplaceable views and...

Impressive Waterfront Duplex

2/1 Tattler Court, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $490,000 ...

This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase an immaculately presented duplex with large open plan living and fantastic outdoor entertaining area with gorgeous...

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle

74 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 5 3 4 $1,375,000 ...

This absolute Waterfront Property is located in the Exclusive Oxley Cove Estate. Here you will enjoy your own sandy beach and direct access to the beautiful Tweed...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $590,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with...

Beachside Coolangatta home with panoramic Ocean and Coastal views in a blue ribbon location

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

• Much loved home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms in original condition • Set on a 1262 sqm elevated block with options to renovate or re-develop...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Being beachside at Pottsville

House of the Week - 130 Overall Drive, Pottsville NSW.

Check out this week's feature property.

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

House prices up as Tweed lures buyers

The Tweed lifestyle is attracting plenty of buyers to the region.

Casuarina keeps top spot in strong market.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!