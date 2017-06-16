Arrest for 21-year-old as Tweed raid nets drugs

POLICE have carried out a bust on a Tweed Heads West home uncovering 244 grams of MDMA and more than 1kg of cannabis.

A 21-year old man has been charged with numerous drug related offences and is set to face Byron Bay Local Court today.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command police carried out the raid at 12.15pm on Thursday, finding 1.1kg of cannabis leaf and 244 grams of MDMA, made up of powder as well as 487 tablets and capsules.

Police also discovered methylamphetamine, mobile phones, drug paraphernalia and $3400 in cash.

The investigation is continuing.

Police bust nets drugs. Contributed