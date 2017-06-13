22°
Arrest for man who argues with staff and wets himself

Mitchell Crawley | 13th Jun 2017 2:36 PM
Police have arrested a man at McDonald's
Police have arrested a man at McDonald's John Gass /TWE230312generic

A MAN who was allegedly drunk and got into an argument with McDonald's staff has been arrested and fined - but not before wetting himself.

It is alleged police were called to the Tweed Heads South McDonald's outlet about 10pm on Saturday after a 41-year-old went into the restaurant, found a receipt for food and began arguing that he had not received his order.

Police said the man got aggressive with staff and when they arrived he was "very intoxicated”, using foul language and had urinated over himself.

