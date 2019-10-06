Arrest reveals cash, tomahawks, machete and drugs, police allege

A MURWILLUMBAH man who allegedly rammed a police car and had to be pepper sprayed prior to his arrest this week has been denied bail in Tweed Heads Local Court.

Police were called to an address in Hazelbrook Rd, Smiths Creek, outside of Murwillumbah, about 12.40am on Thursday following reports of a disturbance.

It is alleged Vaughan Scott Cumming, 28, spotted police and when they arrived at the house drove off “at speed”.

He then allegedly drove towards police, hitting them head-on.

Police say no pursuit or chase was initiated by officers during the incident.

NSW Police Media said Mr Cumming then allegedly drove the Holden Commodore down an embankment and fled on foot before officers used ­pepper spray and he was arrested.

Police searched Mr Cumming’s car and allegedly found 15g of the drug ice, 4g of marijuana, ammunition, more than $3000 in cash, a Taser and several weapons, including two tomahawks, two knives and a machete.

Mr Cumming did not enter a plea to nine offences, including supply prohibited drug, possess ammunition and resist officer in execution of duty.

He was denied bail in Tweed Heads Local Court on Thursday.

He will appear again on October 21.