Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed Heads Local Court
Tweed Heads Local Court
Crime

Arrest reveals cash, tomahawks, machete and drugs, police allege

Jodie Callcott
6th Oct 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MURWILLUMBAH man who allegedly rammed a police car and had to be pepper sprayed prior to his arrest this week has been denied bail in Tweed Heads Local Court.

Police were called to an address in Hazelbrook Rd, Smiths Creek, outside of Murwillumbah, about 12.40am on Thursday following reports of a disturbance.

It is alleged Vaughan Scott Cumming, 28, spotted police and when they arrived at the house drove off “at speed”.

He then allegedly drove towards police, hitting them head-on.

Police say no pursuit or chase was initiated by officers during the incident.

NSW Police Media said Mr Cumming then allegedly drove the Holden Commodore down an embankment and fled on foot before officers used ­pepper spray and he was arrested.

Police searched Mr Cumming’s car and allegedly found 15g of the drug ice, 4g of marijuana, ammunition, more than $3000 in cash, a Taser and several weapons, including two tomahawks, two knives and a machete.

Mr Cumming did not enter a plea to nine offences, including supply prohibited drug, possess ammunition and resist officer in execution of duty.

He was denied bail in Tweed Heads Local Court on Thursday.

He will appear again on October 21.

Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back, with a full digital subscription to this website for only $1 a week for the first eight weeks.

    Meet the owner of the best pie in the Tweed

    premium_icon Meet the owner of the best pie in the Tweed

    News A late flurry of votes from those who have been dining at the establishment for...

    KILLING TIME: Why this is the deadliest moment to be a woman

    premium_icon KILLING TIME: Why this is the deadliest moment to be a woman

    Crime Alicia Little's story shows why this is the deadliest time for women

    Tourism plan good to go after passing through council

    premium_icon Tourism plan good to go after passing through council

    Council News The plan places a heavy emphasis on the region’s natural beauty, as well as food...