Arrests in Qld cold case murder mystery

POLICE believe they have cracked one of Queensland's biggest cold case murder mysteries, arresting three people over the execution-style slaying of Gold Coast tech businessman Phillip Carlyle 20 years ago.

Mr Carlyle, 48, was shot four times in the head at his Robina computing business on April 13, 1997.

His body was found by a security guard in the office's airconditioning plant room, a bloodied handprint on the door.

In pre-dawn raids today, police arrested his former business partner Neil Pentland, Mr Pentland's wife and another man over the killing.

They were taken to Southport watch-house and are expected to face Southport Magistrates Court later today on charges including murder and perjury.

The breakthrough came after a fresh team of Gold Coast and Homicide Squad detectives were assigned to the case late last year after exhaustive investigations and rewards totalling $400,000 had failed to solve the crime.

"We tore that place to pieces, basically," Burleigh Heads detective and lead investigator Sergeant Rod Seaman said last year after the cold case was reopened.

"There was the removal of doors, fingerprinting.

"It was pulled to pieces to get every possible piece of evidence to send off to our labs here in Queensland."

Four years ago, one of Mr Carlyle's three children told The Sunday-Mail of her family's ongoing suffering over his brutal death.

"No words can describe the pain and heartache," Mr Carlyle's only daughter, Tania, then 36, said.

"To have someone taken from you so suddenly is always hard. To have someone be taken so senselessly and tragically is almost impossible to comprehend.

"Family was really important to Dad. He always wanted the best for us and, being the only girl, he wanted to ensure I had the world."