Lee Andrew Harris has been sentenced for setting a man’s car on fire while he slept nearby.
Arson attack: Man’s lucky escape after car set alight

Danielle Buckley
23rd Oct 2019 3:05 PM
AN ARSONIST set fire to a man's car as retribution for a debt owed to his mother, a court has been told.

Lee Andrew Harris, 27, formerly of Deepwater, faced Brisbane District Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to arson, stealing, break and enter, and a raft of drugs charges.

Harris torched the car in the middle of the night on June 6, 2017 at Ferny Hills because the owner owed his mother $4000, the court was told.

Judge Deborah Richards said the planned attack could have been much worse because the car was parked right next to the man's house.

"Fortunately he heard the car going up," Judge Richards said.

"That was very lucky because the car was very close to the house and the house could have ignited as a result."

Defence barrister Terry Morgans told the court that Harris had an "incredibly sad start to his formative years" which left him with a brain injury.

"When he was 11 he was cycling, he was hit head-on by a ute travelling approximately 80km/h, he was obviously seriously injured," he said.

In sentencing, Judge Richards took Harris's injury on board but said the attack had put the man's life in danger.

"The seriousness of that is that there was some planning involved and it was done in middle of the night," she said.

"If he didn't wake up the house could well of gone up."

Harris was sentenced to three years' jail and will be released on January 22, 2020. - NewsRegional

