Art of belonging sells hope for Banora group

ARTISTIC treasures of a world class standard will be looking for a new home when they go on sale at the Banora Point Art and Craft Show this weekend.

Paintings expertly crafted by the Banora Point Art Group in watercolour, oils and acrylics - and crafts including mosaics, crochet items and handmade cards - will be available to the public for purchase at the Banora Point Community Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

Group spokesperson Vonny McAskill said that after six years, the annual event continued to grow, with members hopeful of being able to sell all of their pieces in 2017.

But while selling each finely crafted piece of art is rewarding after weeks of careful brush strokes, Ms McAskill said the annual show's crucial element was the overwhelming sense of belonging it afforded members.

"It's for confidence in our own ability and creativity and realising that we are valuable and what we can put out is valuable,” she said.

"You've got to work hard at thinking you are valuable. So many people say they're not enough, well we are all enough.

"When we feel valued, we know that, and our creativity is a big part of it.”

The group has been gathering weekly to complete their works and Ms McAskill said all pieces would be for sale between 10am and 2.30pm on both days.

"Items will be on sale at very reasonable prices, and artists really get excited when they sell something,” she said.

Light refreshments will be available. The Community Centre is at Woodlands Drive, Banora Point.