CREATIVITY ON SHOW: Don't miss the Banora Point Community Centre Art and Craft Show.
Art show shines spotlight on creative talent in Banora

Aisling Brennan
19th Oct 2018 10:00 AM

THE sixth annual Art and Craft Show at Banora Point Community Centre is on next weekend, promising plenty of stunning creations to take in, and potentially take home.

The Fun Activities Banora Seniors Art Group will be showcasing some of the work its members have created at the centre throughout the year.

"We welcome everyone to attend and view the works of the artists who attend the centre each week,” member Jocelyn Baker said.

"All works will be for sale, including crafts and smaller art on cards, stones and bookmarks.

"There will also be a selection of ceramics and crochet.”

Ms Baker said the group was always looking for new members.

"It's open for everyone to come to the centre and enjoy,” she said.

There will be wine and cheese on the opening night of the art show. Entry is by gold coin donation.

The Banora Point Community Centre Art and Craft Show will be open to the public on:

  • Friday, October 26 from 6-9pm (NSW)
  • Saturday, October 27 from 10am-5pm (NSW)
art art show banora point banora point community centre
Tweed Daily News

