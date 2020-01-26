Artist and Husk unite for fundraiser

Tweed-based artist Samantha Beau will be holding a fundraising event for bushfire victims at the Husk Distillery this weekend. Photo: SUPPLIED

EXPERIENCE the true’ Aussie spirit this weekend with a collaboration of two ‘true blue’ businesses to help animals affected by the bushfires.

This Australia Day long weekend will see Tweed gin and rum makers, Husk Distillers, and local artist Samantha Beau unite to raise money for wildlife and animals.

Husk Distillers at ­Tumbulgum produce the ­internationally recognised Ink gin, as well as its own spiced Bam Bam Rum.

Beau is an emerging artist on the Australian art scene, last year making the semi-­finals of the prestigious Doug Moran National Art Prize.

Her work is on display at the Tweed Gallery Cafe and a solo exhibition will be held at Uki on February 27.

Beau asked Husk if they would like to do a collaboration this weekend to assist the animals affected by the bushfires.

“Husk enthusiastically agreed, wanting to give back to the community any way how,” she said.

“The cause they are ­raising money for is called The Rescue Collective, a small charity run out of ­Brisbane that are doing food drops, providing medicines and support for Australian wildlife affected by the ­bushfires.

The fundraising effort this weekend is hoping to raise $1000 through raffles of artwork and Husk Distillers products.