Artist wants to prove he's worth it

Jeremy Godden and uncle Luke Double are putting on an arts show showcasing talent .

Jeremy Godden and uncle Luke Double are putting on an arts show showcasing talent . Scott Powick

JEREMY "Vos” Godden is just like any other artist trying to prove himself.

But for the 20-year-old Murwillumbah man life hasn't always been easy as he's learned to overcome the stigma of living with learning disability, having been diagnosed with Jacobsen Syndrome, autism, low IQ, vision impaired and speech impediment at a young age.

Now, Mr Godden is determined to show the world he's got what it takes to be an artist by showcasing his work at an art exhibition.

"He's probably heard his whole life that he can't do certain things,” Mr Godden's great-aunt Dorina Godden said.

"But through his art and expression we've over come those boundaries placed upon us.

"By doing this art exhibition, it will allow others to take him seriously.”

Ms Godden said her grand-nephew will also be launching a book that they hope will show children with learning or mental disabilities that they can achieve their dreams.

"Jeremy wishes to be able to go into schools to help others by hearing his story and turning their lives around by finding themselves through art or sport,” Ms Godden said.

Mr Godden's uncle, Luke Double, will also be showcasing his artwork at the exhibition to support his nephew.

"Art is my outlet, just like it is for Jeremy,” Mr Double said.

Where: Elevation Church, 56 Caloola Dr, Tweed Heads

When: Saturday October 13 at 6pm (NSW)

Cost: $10 at door