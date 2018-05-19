Menu
ON DISPLAY: M'bah artist Hobie Porter with his piece Ground Floor and the palette he used.
Artists reveal unique palettes for Murwillumbah Art Trail

Aisling Brennan
by
18th May 2018 3:28 PM

IT'S rare to see the inner workings of an artist's mind, but The Palette Show could be the closest you'll get.

Murwillumbah Art Trail 2018 artistic director Dev Lengiel said the exhibition showcased 11 Australian artists and the palette used in the making of their art.

The artists have chosen a wide range of palettes to use, including tin foil, plastic takeaway containers and glass panes.

Murwillumbah artist Hobie Porter, who is displaying his painting Ground Floor alongside his traditional wooden palette, said he was impressed to see the unique palettes on show.

"I was shocked to see their (palettes) because mine is what I thought was normal, but everyone has come at it from another angle,” he said.

The Palette Show's official opening is on tonight at 5pm in Proudfoots Loading Dock, Proudfoots Lane, Murwillumbah.

