Artists step up for Tweed flood relief

GET UP: Round Mountain Girls will have the crowd jumping for the cause.

A GROUP of musicians is set to come together to plug in for a cause.

The eclectic mix of foot-stomping, energetic, and also angelic musicians - led by Tweed favourites and one of the north coast's favourite live acts the Round Mountain Girls - are giving their time and skills to raise funds for Tweed's flood recovery effort.

The Tweed Flood Appeal Variety Concert, known as Water Under The Fridge, has something for everyone, with the Round Mountain Girls' bluegrass and rock 'n' roll just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to getting a crowd up and dancing.

They will be supported by the big, brassy sounds of the Brother Norton Band, whose powerful mix of blues, rock and funk will inspire the audience.

Multi-talented R and B soul sensations Mohini Cox and Phil Eizenberg are well-known for their seamless version of cool, while roots/rock guitar maestro Jerome Williams will set the night alight.

Fans of classical and opera will also delight at the performance of 12 vocalists from Opera Gold Coast and the musical magic of international cabaret artist Simone Nicole, who will also hit the stage.

Court & Spark, My Figment and many more entertainers will also fill the card for a unique night of entertainment.

Water Under The Fridge co-ordinator Ken Corbitt said the Tweed Flood Appeal Variety Concert was a joint presentation by Rotary and Murwillumbah Theatre Company.

In the aftermath of our worst flooding since 1954, Corbitt said the night offered locals and those who wanted to step up a chance to make an impact.

"As this is a flood fundraising event, all artists and workers are donating their time, so concert-goers are urged to dig deep to help those affected by the great flood of 2017,” he said.

Tickets to the Water Under The Fridge - Tweed Flood Appeal Variety Concert are $25, with no concessions. Tickets are available from Electronics Murwillumbah or online via: www.facebook.com/waterunderthefridge.

Water Under The Fridge