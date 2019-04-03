Arts trail feast for senses

MURWILLUMBAH'S reputation as a flourishing hub of artistic endeavour will be in the spotlight when the town hosts the 2019 Murwillumbah Arts Trail next month.

The annual event has undergone a revamp and will run from May 16-19 with a program packed with a diverse range of events and activities.

Offering a feast for the senses, the arts trail will have more than 60 artists and 40 galleries in and about Murwillumbah.

Murwillumbah Arts Trail production manager Peita Gardiman said the program, while condensed in terms of the number of days, would actually be offering a wider scope of events with this year's art trail becoming more of a festival with music and food incorporated.

Along the trail will be the M'Arts Precinct and the new look Imperial Hotel as well as events in involving the surrounding villages of the Tweed such as Uki, Tyalgum and Tumbulgum.

Working with Kerry Turner who will co-ordinate the food side of things and Nick Clow as music director, Ms Gardiman said the 2019 arts trail would offer something for all ages and highlight the artistic talent and flair of the Tweed and surrounding regions.

"The artists we have involved either come from the Tweed or have some strong links to the area,” Ms Gardiman said.

"Nick has some truly unique music artists and acts coming, we have about 50-plus artisans involved with our makers and finders markets and Kerry is focusing on using local foodies and produce.”

The trail will feature art exhibitions and displays, workshops and open studios, a street festival on the Saturday featuring markets, street theatre, the Tweed Foodie fest, music and a giant skate ramp with art workshop.

During the weekend there will be special historic screenings at the Regent Theatre, slam poetry, village art tours and even a floating art workshop on the Spirit of Wollumbin.

Opening night will be held at the new M'Arts precinct, which will become a focal point for the trail and generate a new influence in central Murwillumbah with its modern, industrial art feel.

The Arty Party starts the weekend festivities and will be the first glimpse of the highly anticipated Imperial Hotel featuring electronic dance duo Bri and Si.

Sunday will feature a diverse range of concerts, street theatre and an opportunity to tour the surrounding villages and see unique activities in each location.

For more visit www.murwillumbhartstrail.com.au.