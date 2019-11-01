Asbestos found in half of Tweed tests

When dealing with asbestos it is always advisable to speak to specialists;

MORE than half of all samples tested for asbestos in the Tweed Shire this year have returned positive according to the council.

In the lead up to National Asbestos Awareness Month, Tweed Shire Council is encouraging residents – particularly those who are looking at renovating – to find a licensed professional to take an asbestos sample test or to consider purchasing an ‘asbestos testing kit’ before making a start.

There have been 78 tests conducted in 2019, with 41 of those finding asbestos in the sample.

Council is encouraging residents to purchase a testing kit ahead of renovations, which costs less than $50 through the council and North East Waste.

Council’s Resource Recovery Education Officer, Tarra Martel said it is important that homeowners undertaking their own renovations know whether the materials they are removing contain asbestos.

“Asbestos can pose a health risk for the homeowners but also for workers and staff at the waste facility who sort and process the waste,” Ms Martel said.

“We really want to ensure people are testing their building materials before they start work, and before they bring it to the tip.

“By taking this simple and effective precaution, the risk for the homeowners, as well as workers and staff on site has reduced significantly.”

For further information about asbestos management or asbestos testing kits visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/Asbestos or call (02) 6670 2400. Testing kits are available for purchase and drop off at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre.