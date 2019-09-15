Ashes commentator’s live on air F-bomb

Oh no David, what did you do?

Oh no David, what did you do?

David Gower's final Sky Sports appearance was one to remember after he was caught moaning "haven't got a f***ing clue" live on air.

The 62-year-old proved that even the very best are prone to a slip up on the odd occasion as his final Test drew an end.

And so it proved live on Sky Sports when he was left in the dark while trying to pass over the mic.

Gower, 62, was obviously left unaware that his microphone was still on but it highly amused those watching at home.

Taking to social media, one fan said: "David Gower still one of the best in the game. Glad to see he's human after all. Can't be that perfect all the time."

Another added: "Unsurprisingly, David Gower drops a big one on his final appearance on Sky Sports! "He hasn't got a ducking clue!"

A third said: "David Gower going out in style."

Monday will be his final day as reporter bringing his two decades as a presenter of Sky's Test coverage to an end.

More than 12 months ago, Gower was told 2019 would be his final year with Sky.

"I've had a brilliant time with Sky, I'm sorry to be going," speaking exclusively to The Sun, he said.

Gowers’ final Test didn’t come without a slip of the tongue.

"Ian Botham is finishing, too. But Beefy will never admit to any sense of self-doubt.

"I didn't have the right mentality for coaching and I like talking, I like language. The broadcasting felt right. And I think there's a lot left in the tank.

"I want to stay in broadcasting because I think I'm quite good at it and I love it."

Gower's Test debut was against Pakistan in 1978 when he famously pulled his first ball for four.

His talent and languid grace brought more than 8,000 Test runs.

He added: "I look back on my playing career with huge affection.

"There were emotional highs and lows, a couple of stints as captain and we managed to win The Ashes a few times.

"This image of being laid-back dogged me from the day I first played. The easy answer is you don't get 8,000 Test runs by being quietly casual or laid-back.

"The truth is that part was natural, part was a construct because it suited me at least to pretend to be relaxed.

"If you're facing Dennis Lillee or Michael Holding, you don't want to appear tense, uncomfortable or even frightened. So it was a sort of impassive hysteria.

"Getting out is the worst part for a batsman. If you have a languid style and walk off with a wry smile, people say you don't care.

"When I'd made a bad mistake, the bat might go flying and I'd be admonished by the senior players.

"I'd be livid with myself and it took a while to calm down."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.