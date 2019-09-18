Ashes fan gets exceptionally funny tattoo

An Ashes fan shows off his new ink.

An Aussie cricket supporter has followed through with an Ashes bet that backfired badly after Australia fell agonisingly short of a series win.

The supporter shown off his fancy new ink after his bold bet on Tim Paine to win the Ashes on enemy soil for the first time since 2001 technically failed to pay off, despite the 2-2 draw keeping the iconic urn in Aussie hands for another two years.

England's 135-run victory in the Fifth Test at The Oval, didn't mean much to the average punter back in Australia after the Aussies celebrating retaining cricket's most famous trophy following their victory in Manchester.

But it sure meant a world of difference to this Aussie supporter.

The Aussie fan earlier this week delivered on his promise to permanently brand himself with the most embarrassing slogan his Reddit colleagues could cook-up after his bold forecast of an Aussie series victory fell just short.

The man known to the world as the crazy tattoo guy had last month boldly forecast a series victory for Australia heading into the Second Test with the tourists up 1-0.

Prepared to put his money where his mouth is, the man the announced he would ink himself with whatever the best and most embarrassing tattoo his colleagues on a Reddit Cricket fan forum could think of - such was his assuredness in Australia's series victory.

Unsurprisingly, the fan is now just another tragic case where playing with fire resulted in third-degree burns.

"If Australia don't win The Ashes series I will get a tattoo of the highest rated comment," he posted to Reddit on August 14.

"Call it cockiness or confidence but I have faith in the Aussies (Smith) to bring home the goods. This is not a joke, I will genuinely ink up if the Aussies lose. I am a man of my word.

"Keep it to a sentence or two as I'll get it on the side of my foot.

"Be creative. If I'm dumb enough to get a stupid tattoo to impress a bunch of random internet people I at least want it to be a laugh.

"Go Aussies."

He was less cocky on Monday morning after England tied the series 2-2.

"A promise is a promise," he wrote alongside a photo of a truly awful tattoo.

"Australia didn't technically "win" The Ashes series. Here is my tattoo of the highest rated comment."

Unfortunately for our friend, the Reddit Cricket community is unforgiving.

"Stuart Broad is my hero, Jimmy Anderson, my lover," were the words tattooed onto the inside of his left ankle.

The ugly ink had more than 280,000 views on Imgur on Wednesday morning.

It is proof that there was at least one loser from this drawn series.

Only two more years until the next Ashes.