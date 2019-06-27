Ashlea's freedom stolen by heartless thief

Ashlea Paton on her "ready red" trike which was stolen on Monday evening.

WELL known around town waving and chatting as she rides along, Ashlea Paton has been left devastated by the theft of her cherished trike.

"I just want my trike back," she says, again and again.

On Monday night the distinctive three-wheel red bike was stolen from the Momentum Collective supported living villas on Hill St where the 27-year-old has lived since 2010.

A male staff member on the evening shift was returning from getting takeaway at around 6pm when he noticed a trike being ridden away by a slim built man in a dark tracksuit.

He didn't get a good look at him, but knew it wasn't Ashlea.

When he pulled into the villas and confirmed it was her trike he drove around the streets looking for the thief, but with no luck.

The incident has been reported to the police, but meanwhile Ashlea has been left struggling to come to terms with the loss of her freedom.

Every Wednesday she would ride to her day program where she plays drums in the Red Hots band or to the shops, putting her groceries in the back along with Jessie her doll.

"It was fun. I would take Jessie for a bike ride. She loves it and really misses it. I hope the police find it," Ashlea said.

"I just want my trike back. It was ready red. It would go really fast and had new brakes and a bell. The old brakes were squeaking. I really want it back."

As hopes fade for its return, she has launched a GoFundMe campaign to purchase a new one. The goal is to raise $1,100.

To donate, go to the 'Ashlea's Bike' gofundme page here.