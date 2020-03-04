ASSAULT APPEAL: Do you know this man?

POLICE are appealing for information after a man was punched and left lying in a Coolangatta street last year.

Detectives have released security footage after a 34-year-old Upper Coomera was assaulted just after midnight on December 15.

Police say the victim was standing on the footpath on the corner of Marine Parade and Warner St when he was approached by a man who punched him in the back of the head.

The victim fell to the ground and was transported to the Tweed Heads Hospital with non life threatening injuries. Anyone who may recognise the man depicted in the footage is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902495137