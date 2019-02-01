At home in the surf

COUNTRY TITLES: The Warne siblings, Joey, Anthea and Elizabeth, (L-R) will be competing this weekend in the Surf Life Saving NSW Country Championships at Kingscliff.

COUNTRY TITLES: The Warne siblings, Joey, Anthea and Elizabeth, (L-R) will be competing this weekend in the Surf Life Saving NSW Country Championships at Kingscliff. Scott Davis

SURF LIFESAVING: The best NSW country surf lifesaving competitors have descended on Kingscliff.

The annual Country Championship begin tomorrow morning, with 1400 athletes from juniors to opens competing over the two-day event.

But the championships are much more than a competition for the Warne family.

The trio of Anthea, 17, Joey, 16, and Elizabeth, 14, for the first time will represent their club, Cudgen Headland, on home soil.

Anthea is competing in her 10th Country Championship and goes into this weekend full of confidence having won her age group's swim, ski and ironwoman disciplines 12 months ago.

She will compete in every discipline in the under 19s division, as well as a handful in the open women's.

The Cudgen prodigy said there is plenty of optimism for success this weekend.

"The goal is to be in those top rankings for as many of those events,” she said.

"Hopefully win the under- 19s ironwoman.

"They have forecast for a swell which makes it more fun and mixes up the field a bit.”

For Anthea, the ability to compete and watch her younger siblings in action makes the experience more special.

The Cudgen competitor said competing at her home beach with her family was an exciting prospect.

"There will be a few local spectators who come down to watch,” she said.

"It is great to show the community what is happening in surf lifesaving and encourage them to join the nippers movement.”

Cudgen Headland director of surf lifesaving Michael Crawley said this weekend has brought plenty of excitement to the region.

"Including all of the family and support staff there will be around 4500 people here for the championships,” he said.

"(The club) is excited to continue the fine tradition of hosting major events including country, state and national titles.”

The first events begin tomorrow morning at 5.45am, and will continue into the afternoon.

Sunday's events will commence at 5.45am and conclude before midday.