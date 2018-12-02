Athletes hit the beach at Kingscliff

ON THE RUN: Triathlete Brandon Copeland will be competing in the Kingscliff Tri this weekend.

ON THE RUN: Triathlete Brandon Copeland will be competing in the Kingscliff Tri this weekend. Contributed

TRIATHLON: More than 1200 athletes will converge on Kingscliff on the Tweed Coast to take part in the 18th annual Kingscliff triathlon on Sunday.

This year, the senior triathletes will be joined by 150 junior athletes ranging from ages 7-12 contesting South Coast Inter-schools trials.

Race director Mike Crawley is excited to welcome the trials, which provides kids on the chance to compete in the highest state level of triathlon.

"With a protected swim and a flat cycle and ride, the triathlon is a great opportunity for kids in the Tweed to have a go at triathlon. We are really excited to help develop new triathletes and to have the South Coast Schools coming along” Crawley said.

The Kingscliff Triathlon also welcomes the Triathlon New South Wales North Coast Inter-Club Series.

After successful hit-outs in Ballina and Yamba, clubs from across the North Coast will descend on Kingscliff for Round 3.

Back to defend his title from last year will be Gold Coast triathlete Brandon Copeland.

Crawley said the triathlon in Kingscliff was a real celebration of pre-Christmas racing at a wonderful beachside location.

"It's great to welcome so many athletes here to Kingscliff. For many it is their first time on the Tweed Coast and it is a great showcase weekend to bring people back for a holiday at another time,” he said.

Local Kingscliff accommodation houses are already seeing bookings increase and event organisers are predicting that the recent developments along the foreshore and the Cudgen Creek boardwalk will provide better opportunities for spectators and families to watch and enjoy the mornings races.

The Cudgen Headland Surf Life Saving Club will again be heavily involved with seven rescue craft and a team of 25 to protect the 1200 swimmers over six distances. The first wave of racers will start from Cudgen Surf Club at 6am (NSW) on Sunday.

More information can be found at kingsclifftri.com.au.