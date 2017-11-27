Attack co-accused will make application for bail

One of the accused in an alleged attack at Kunghur will apply for bail in the coming weeks.

One of the accused in an alleged attack at Kunghur will apply for bail in the coming weeks.

ONE of two men accused of attempted murder and kidnapping at Kunghur earlier this year will soon appeal to be released on bail as their matters remain before the courts.

Mark Gary Brown, 28, and Aydin Christopher Brown, 29, both had their matters appear briefly in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

Both men have been charged with the attempted murder of Benn Peterson, 35, and kidnapping of Phillip Green, 36, on Sunday, July 23.

On Wednesday, the court heard Mark Brown would lodge an application for bail on December 6.

Meanwhile, solicitor Carl Edwards, acting on behalf of Sydney-based Hanna Legal, was representing Aydin Brown.

Mr Edwards said a subpoena for the alleged victims' criminal records from NSW Police - which was brought before the court - had also been ordered from Queensland Police.

Crown Prosecutor Elizabeth Lehmann said she had no record of this second request, but court documents indicate Queensland Police were not able to fulfil the request.

Ms Lehmann said there were some outstanding items in the prosecution's brief.

"I'll be asking for an extension of brief service orders,” she said.

Magistrate Michael Dakin granted the extension, giving the prosecution until the new year. The full brief of evidence for both cases is due to be filed on January 8 next year, with the matters set to return to Tweed Heads Local Court on January 17.

Both Mark and Aydin Brown remain in custody.