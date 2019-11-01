‘Attack on faith’: Angry response to call to scrap prayer

Greens MLC Abigail Boyd wants to scrap the Lord’s Prayer in the NSW upper house. Picture: iStock

A push from the Greens to scrap the Lord's Prayer in the NSW upper house has angered religious groups who see it as an "attack on faith", according to MPs.

It comes after The Daily Telegraph revealed Greens MLC Abigail Boyd will introduce a motion to axe the almost 200-year-old tradition and instead introduce a meditation where members "stand in silence and pray or reflect on their responsibilities".

Several crossbench MPs including One Nation NSW leader Mark Latham and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers NSW leader Robert Borsak have already pledged to oppose the "bizarre" motion.

Labor’s treasury spokesman said he received 700 emails in a single night over the issue. Picture: AAP

Labor's treasury spokesman Walt Secord, who will also reject the proposed change, said it was the biggest response he had ever received on an issue, "even bigger than what we had for the abortion debate".

"I've had 700 emails overnight from various faith groups - it's not just Christians but it's all faith groups that are upset," he said.

"People in the community have seen this as an attack on faith, not on the Lord's Prayer."

Mr Secord also slammed the Greens for being "complete cowards" by refusing to talk about the issue.

"It's the equivalent of putting a stick in a beehive, shaking it up and walking away," he said.

Meanwhile, One Nation NSW leader Mark Latham has received more than 1000 emails over two nights.

"My staff are hard at it trying to answer them all," he said.

"Part of the concern is that religion in general is under attack."

Ms Boyd has insisted change is needed because the state's multicultural society "must be reflected in an inclusive parliament".

"In no other workplace are you required to participate in the Lord's Prayer before working. Parliament should be no different," she said.

"Our proposed change would allow each MP time to either pray and/or to reflect on their responsibilities to the people of NSW, in line with their own beliefs."