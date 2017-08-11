Audiologist provides care for Tweed residents

WITH an aging population in the Tweed, providing state-of-the-art hearing aids and equipment is top priority for Australian Audiology Hearing Specialists.

We chat with audiologist Paul Partho about the Tweed City Shopping Centre store:

What inspired you to open your own business?

Having been an audiologist for almost 19years, I was surprised that most of the clinics were still failing to accept newer technologies and providing advanced hearing solutions and ear health care.

Every company was trying to sell the most expensive hearing aid rather than looking at the individual need or the outcomes that the client wanted to achieve.

I wanted all my fellow Australians to have the best hearing solutions with targeted outcomes and to do that I had to start on my own, where I was able to give independent, unbiased, clinically suitable hearing devices and solutions without interference and sales pressures.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

To be able to provide hearing solutions from more than six to eight different manufacturers, which is impossible if I worked for anyone else.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

If you do the right thing and get one satisfied client, he or she would automatically become your ambassador and bring you 10 more people, or at least refer us to all his mates and acquaintances.

What are your plans for the business?

To open more clinics and have the best possible clinicians who give independent, non-prejudiced hearing solutions and ensure positive clinical outcomes for our clients.

