Auditions ahead for hilarious new show

ON STAGE: Will Manley as Hugo, Peter Hume as Owen, Sam Steen as Frank, David Thomas as Jim and Brian Meldrum as David in Murwillumbah Theatre Company's production of The Vicar of Dibley. contributed

MURWILLUMBAH Theatre Company will soon hold auditions for its production of The Vicar of Dibley.

Auditions will take place from 7pm next Monday, February 26 in the Murwillumbah Civic Centre's Auditorium.

While some of the company's actors will keep their roles from the Vicar of Dibley show hosted in 2012, this year's production will be a new show altogether.

Director Julie West said the 2012 show had drawn such a strong response, they were keen for a repeat, but she wanted to offer something new.

She has written both shows, inspired by different episodes of the television show.

She said it would be a fun show for anyone who joins the team, regardless of their level of experience.

"I mainly do comedy and I insist that everybody has fun and gets involved,” she said.

"Lesley Larson, who plays the Vicar, had never set foot on stage before (the 2012 show) and she did an amazing job.”

Peter Hume as Owen and Lesley Larson as the Vicar in The Vicar of Dibley. contributed

The group is seeking actors for the following roles, along with a host of backstage crew:

Hugo Horton is a male in his 30s. He's the friendly but dim-witted son of David Horton.

Alice Tinker is a woman in her mid-20s to early 30s. She is the dippy, dotty caretaker at St Barnabus Church and is married to Hugo Horton.

Simon Horton, a man in his 30s or 40s, is David's very tall and attractive brother. He becomes the Vicar's lover in a brief romance.

The Bishop is a man in his 40s or 50s, loud and bombastic.

The councillor is a woman in her 30s or 40s. She was formerly a librarian and is a bit dippy.

Mr Badcock is a man in his 40s or 50s and is the officious representative for the Water Board.

News reporters and villagers of various ages and genders.

Rehearsals will begin in March and performances of The Vicar of Dibley will run from May 17 to June 3.

No previous theatre experience required, but it may be an advantage.

For more information phone director Julie West on 0266792063 or 0411721826.