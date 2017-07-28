August 25 Murwillumbah Cup meeting confirmed

RACING: The Murwillumbah Cup has been moved from the last June Sunday to a Friday afternoon meet in August in a shift that has delighted the Tweed River Jockey Club.

The club's general manager Brian Charman said it was a major coup to have the Cup race day transferred.

The event will be the first of the triple-headers of Northern Rivers cup meetings, with the Murwillumbah Cup leading into the Ballina Cup on September 7, followed by the Lismore Cup on September 21. Tweed River Jockey Club Chairman of Racing Bernie Quinn said a new sponsor had also thrown its support behind the local major meet.

"I am excited to announce the major sponsor of the Murwillumbah Cup of 2017 as the Riverview Hotel,” he said. "The club is very proud to have this association and thanked the new owners of the Riverview Hotel, John and Michael Schlederer, for their support.

"In all my years as chairman of the club we have appreciated the support of all the local businesses and it is great news for the club and the town that we have been able to secure a new local sponsor for the Murwillumbah Cup and we look forward to a long great working relationship”.

Gates for the August 25 meeting open at 11am, with the first of eight races starting at 12.25pm, while the main event, the Riverview Hotel Murwillumbah Cup, is scheduled for 4.10pm.

The afternoon's racing will be heavily supported by trainers, jockeys and connections north and south of the border as they race for a pool of more than $185,000 in prizemoney.

Mark Forbes, the sports commentator, will provide entertainment across the afternoon, followed by the Mangrove Jack Band live on course till late. Aussie Bouncin Bites will entertain the children, and there will be market stalls and fashions.

Reserved seating is available.

Contact Brian Charman on 0408627573.