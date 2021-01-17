Menu
Mat Stevenson and his daughter Grace talk about being trans (The Sunday Project)
Celebrity

Aussie actor’s trans daughter opens up

by Bianca Mastroianni
17th Jan 2021 1:43 PM

Former Home and Away star Mat Stevenson makes a special appearance on The Sunday Project this weekend, with his transgender daughter Grace Hyland by his side.

The pair will sit down for a candid chat with host Lisa Wilkinson, about the journey Grace and her father have been on while she has transitioned.

Mat Stevenson and his daughter Grace talk about her trans journey. Picture: Channel 10
"From your perspective, Mat, what was the impact when Grace changed her name and started wearing girl's clothes?" Lisa asked the actor, who played Adam Cameron in Home And Away across more than 500 episodes in the 90s.

"So, it was a little awkward at first now calling Grace sweetheart instead of mate. Really, I guess feminising my approach," he said.

Lisa asked Mat how he handled the transition. Picture: Channel 10
"As a bloke, it was pretty awkward to go to my male friendship group and say my son's now my daughter, but then I look at the challenges and the difficulty of sharing that in comparison with the challenges that Grace sailed through and they pale into insignificance," he added.

"What was their reaction?" Wilkinson asked.

Stevenson (R) in Home and Away.
"I mean, some of my mates were pretty seamless, they got it. Some just couldn't get it. Some really struggled with the concept… I'm a member of the local cricket club, I remember one of the boys came up to me, and said 'Stevo, I just, I don't get it mate. I just don't get it.' And I said, 'It's ok buddy, you don't have to get it, all I'm asking you to do is love my daughter and show some empathy'. He goes, 'Yeah, I can do that'."

Grace says she is lucky to have her father’s support. Picture: Channel 10
"I truly am so lucky. I would not be where I am today without my dad's support," said 20-year-old Hyland, who has amassed a popular following on social media.

You can watch the entire interview on The Sunday Project tonight at 6:30pm on Channel 10

Originally published as Aussie actor's trans daughter opens up

