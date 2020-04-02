Menu
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 01: A COVID-19 pop up testing clinic opens at Bondi Pavilion on April 01, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. NSW health authorities are setting up additional COVID-19 testing centres in Sydneys eastern suburbs of Waverley and Bondi due to a cluster coronavirus outbreak in the area which has led to a rise in community transmissions. The Australian government has introduced furthe
Aussie coronavirus death toll jumps to 22

2nd Apr 2020 10:13 AM

Five people have now died from COVID-19 in Victoria, after a woman in her 70s died in hospital.

This brings the national death toll to 22.

Over 5000 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across the country, with 2298 in New South Wales, 1068 in Victoria, 781 in Queensland, 367 in South Australia, 392 in Western Australia, 71 in Tasmania, 84 in the Australian Capital Territory and 19 in the Northern Territory.

A total of 22 people have died, including two in WA, two in Queensland, 10 in NSW, five in Victoria, two in Tasmania and one in the ACT.

More to come

