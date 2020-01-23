Aussie falls agonisingly short of grand breakthrough

Ajla Tomljanovic remains confident a career breakthrough could come "any week" after pushing two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza before bowing out of the Australian Open.

The 26-year-old Australian fell short of advancing to the third round at Melbourne Park for the first time after a 6-3 3-6 6-3 loss on Rod Laver Arena.

In her six appearances at the Australian Open, Tomljanovic has been a first-round loser three times and reached the second round for the third time this year.

Ajla Tomljanovic lost in three sets to two-time Grand Slam champ Garbine Muguruza. Picture: Michael Klein

She has progressed past the second round only once in her career - when she made the fourth round at the French Open in 2014.

Tomljanovic said she got no satisfaction from merely pushing a Grand Slam champion - she wanted to convert those performances to results.

"Playing a tough match with a player like Garbine does nothing for my confidence," Tomljanovic said.

"I go out there in a way expecting to win because I train for this. So playing a tough match like this does nothing for me. Winning would do something, but at the same time, I'm on the right path.

"I think any week could be my week. The way tennis is you see that happen to different players.

"If I continue to play this sort of way and don't get down on myself because I had three really tough losses at the beginning of the year, but at the same time they were to really quality players.

"I'm not down about my tennis but there are still things that I have to improve on."