‘Aussie gesture’ expat misses back home

An American social media star has revealed the thing he "misses most about Australia" - and it's not what you'd expect.

Casey Overby spent three months travelling through Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane at the start of 2020, returning back to his home in Alabama on March 23 when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Recently one of his TikTok followers asked Casey - who is known for his funny videos - what he missed most about Australia and he revealed it was one of our most loved compliments.

"Everyone expects some crazy awesome answer, like I miss the wildlife, the beauty, the nature, the sunsets," he said.

"But no. No, no no no. None of that."

"What I miss most about Australia is being called a 'legend' for doing absolutely nothing," he declared.

Casey - who has 1.1 million followers on the platform - goes onto explain how the "simplest gestures" would result in him being labelled a "dead set legend".

"I'm talking holding the door open for somebody and they'd walk past and say, 'Oh absolute legend mate'," he explained.

"A guy dropped his wallet and I was like, 'Hey man, you dropped your wallet,' and he'd be like, 'Mate, dodged a big one there, proper legend'."

The influencer said the compliment left him feeling "pumped", explaining he was a "literal legend" and he loved it.

His comments quickly filled up with appreciation from Australians who called Casesy, you guessed it, an "absolute legend".

"Haha, we do love our compliments," one woman wrote.

"Mate, you're an absolute legend," said another.

"Ehhh, no wokkas legend," someone else replied.

While one declared: "Ripper most mate, straight up legend."

Others said they weren't expecting Casey to say the everyday expression, instead listing things most other expats miss when they return home.

"I thought you were going to say chicken salt," one said.

"Wasn't expecting that, thought you'd say iced coffee," another wrote.

"I was waiting for you to say our coffee," someone else agreed.

One guy was confused by Casey's confession, writing: "Do people not say this everywhere else?"

Since the video was shared on Friday it has clocked up over 5500 views and heaps of comments.

During his time Down Under, Casey recorded a video listing his "favourite Aussie slang" words.

"No dramas" earned his top spot, with the influencer calling it his "favourite", closely followed by "heaps" which he said he didn't really know why he liked it so much, but he did.

"Yeah nah/nah yeah" - a term of phrase commonly described as confusing by travellers - came next followed by "easy as".

In last place was "ferking hell" which he said he "just loved".

