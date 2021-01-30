Aussie music legend Daryl Braithwaite in hospital

Daryl Braithwaite’s 30th anniversary of The Horses ended up with the rocker in hospital.

Daryl Braithwaite ended the 30th anniversary celebrations of his hit The Horses in a hospital bed.

The singer, 72, started Thursday promoting the January 1991 release of his trademark song, before falling ill and being admitted to hospital - he had to cancel media commitments including The Project.

Details of Braithwaite's illness have not been revealed, however a source said it is not serious and not COVID related.

Daryl Braithwaite‘s 30th anniversary of The Horses didn’t go to plan. Picture: Alex Coppel.

"I'm incredibly sorry to cancel as I was really looking forward to returning to Mallacoota where I spent some time recently," Braithwaite said. "I'm having a few days rest and will be back on track next week."

Braithwaite, who played in scorching heat last Monday with Jimmy Barnes in Rutherglen, was due to perform with James Reyne at Mallacoota Oval tonight for the final Sounds Better Together gig, celebrating the return of live music in Victoria.

He will be replaced by rocker Jon Stevens, who joins headliner James Reyne plus Vika and Linda and Mia Wray.

Jon Stevens is Mallacoota bound. Picture: Tony Gough.

"I'm sorry to hear our mate Daryl is unwell and I wish him the speediest of recoveries," Stevens said.

"Stepping in for him for my first gig in 12 months will be an absolute honour and I can't wait to rock out in Mallacoota!"

Tickets are still available for the event for $49.90 from Ticketmaster.

"There's a very, very special surprise," promoter Michael Gudinski said of the Mallacoota event.

The Mallacoota concert will feature on a live show on Channel 9 from 7.30pm tonight, which also includes performances from The Living End, Missy Higgins, Tones And I, Jimmy Barnes, Something For Kate, The Teskey Brothers, Gordi, Ross Wilson and more, recorded at the Sounds Better Together concerts from across Victoria over the last week, including Braithwaite from Rutherglen.

Missy Higgins at the Mt Duneed Estate Sounds Better Together gig. Picture: Mark Wilson.

"There are some incredible collaborations and some great new artists like Mia Wray. The vibe from artists and fans and crew has been massive, everyone is so happy live music is back."

