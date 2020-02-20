Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shannon Noll is one of the 2020 headliners of the Groundwater Country Music Festival.
Shannon Noll is one of the 2020 headliners of the Groundwater Country Music Festival.
Music

Aussie music favourites to headline free country music fest

Seanna Cronin
by
20th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE music favourites Kasey Chambers and Shannon Noll will headline this year's Groundwater Music Festival.

The three-day country music festival is held annually at Broadbeach on the Gold Coast.

It's a return to the free event for ARIA Hall of Famer Chambers, who celebrated the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album The Captain last year. 

"I'm so excited to return to Groundwater this July," she said.

"We absolutely loved playing to so many enthusiastic music fans at such a great festival last time It'll be so much fun and is always such a massive party atmosphere." 

Noll rose to fame as the 2003 runner-up on Australian Idol and has gone on to straddle the genres of country and rock, releasing five top 10 albums.

They're joined on the 2020 Groundwater line-up by Gina Jeffreys, The Sunny Cowgirls, McAlister Kemp, Brad Butcher and some of country's rising stars including 2020 Star Maker winner Sammy White.

The 8th Groundwater Country Music Festival will be held from Friday, July 24  to Sunday, July 26.

 

The 2020 Groundwater Country Music Festival line-up:

Kasey Chambers

Shannon Noll

Sunny Cowgirls

Gina Jeffreys

McAlister Kemp

Tania Kernaghan

Brad Butcher

The Pigs

Jayne Denham

Melanie Dyer

The Audreys

Kristy Cox

Eight Second Ride

Mick Thomas' Roving Commission

The Weeping Willows

Hillbilly Goats

Southbound

Route 33

Matt Ward &The Rising Sons

Saltbushsix

2020 Star Maker Winner: Sammy White

Kerry Kennedy And Double Barrel

West Texas Crude

country music kasey chambers mcalister kemp music shannon noll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MYTH BUSTERS: How to protect yourself this mosquito season

        premium_icon MYTH BUSTERS: How to protect yourself this mosquito season

        Health Do you know what the best mosquito repellents contain?

        Fatal hit-and-run accused moves in with his mother

        premium_icon Fatal hit-and-run accused moves in with his mother

        Crime Fatal hit-and-run-accused granted bail in Supreme Court

        Tweed’s fight for jobs: How you can help

        premium_icon Tweed’s fight for jobs: How you can help

        News Tweed tourism market has taken a few hits but now a message emerges

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Pets & Animals We are on the search for Australia’s Top Dog. Enter here.