Menu
Login
The scenic Whistler village with snowy Blackcomb mountain in background. Picture: iStock
The scenic Whistler village with snowy Blackcomb mountain in background. Picture: iStock
News

Aussie snowboarder killed in Canada

by Staff writer
22nd Feb 2019 7:15 PM

AN Australian snowboarder has died after being caught up in an avalanche in Canada.

The tragic incident happened in the Whistler Blackcomb ski area on Thursday local time.

The resort confirmed a 42-year-old woman from NSW was caught in an avalanche along with her 36-year-old male companion, C-Fox reports.

The snowboarders were in a permanently closed area above Lakeside Bowl on Blackcomb Mountain, the news outlet reports.

The couple survived the avalanche and were able to call for help.

The woman was taken to Whistler Health Care Centre just before 2.30pm (local time) but later died from her injuries.

The male was later rescued from the area and is believed to be in a stable condition.

Avalanche Canada has reported that a "skier" triggered an avalanche on "a steep, rocky, south-facing slope near Whistler," but would not give any further details.

The male and female triggered a Class 1 avalanche, Whistler Blackcomb said in a news release.

avalanche canada editors picks

Top Stories

    Pottsville DA dismissed

    Pottsville DA dismissed

    Council News UNANIMOUS vote by councillors has again rejected a bid from the developers of the Seabreeze estate from subdividing land originally earmarked for a high school

    Free TAFE pledge made by NSW Labor

    Free TAFE pledge made by NSW Labor

    Politics Prue Car said Labor's plan would help people find jobs

    Samsung S10 5G: regional Aussies will be among first

    Samsung S10 5G: regional Aussies will be among first

    Smarter Shopping 5G network will offer speeds up to 20 times faster than 4G

    Tweed residents urged to prepare as Cyclone Oma approaches

    Tweed residents urged to prepare as Cyclone Oma approaches

    Weather Locations affected include Tweed Heads, Hastings Point and Yamba.