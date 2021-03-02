Aussie star is sick of hearing this one thing

Australian actor Rose Byrne has revealed the question about her home country that she’s sick and tired of being asked by her American fans.

The Hollywood actor said she's "going to snap" if she keeps being hit with questions about Aussie wildlife by her American fans.

"People are just fascinated with the Australian outback and the wildlife, and the dangerous animals," she said while appearing on the Ladies First podcast.

"And the thing about that is, you and I, we're city girls," she told host Laura Brown.

"It's as foreign to me as it is to them, because I grew up in the city," the star, 41, said.

Byrne, who was born in Balmain in Sydney's inner west and now lives in New York, said she's a "city mouse".

"One day are you just gonna snap?" Brown asked the actor during the podcast.

"Yeah I am," the Like a Boss star laughed. "I'm going to snap. I'm going to be like, 'If you ask me about a God damn kangaroo,'" she joked.

So please, do not ask her about this quokka.

Byrne appeared on another podcast in 2020 and joked she'd coped with the coronavirus pandemic using "alcohol, drugs (and) porn".

Appearing on The Big Ticket podcast in May, she told host Marc Malkin she'd been isolating with her family.

"Listen, I feel lucky … we're safe and we're okay, but it's scary," she said.

"We have two little kids," she said.

"We've just been inside, but I have friends who are working in the healthcare system."

Byrne as Gloria Steinem in HBO historical drama series ‘Mrs America’. Picture: HBO/Foxtel.

Last year the Aussie star portrayed feminist icon Gloria Steinem in the historical docuseries Mrs America. She starred alongside Cate Blanchett, who portrayed prominent conservative Phyllis Schlafly.

Byrne and her partner, fellow Hollywood actor Bobby Cannavale have been together since 2012.

The couple have two sons together, Rafa, three, and Rocco, five.

Originally published as Aussie star 'going to snap' over question