Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity chef Miguel Maestre has shocked fans with his insane body transformation after losing 18kg and bulking up.
Celebrity chef Miguel Maestre has shocked fans with his insane body transformation after losing 18kg and bulking up.
Celebrity

Aussie star’s insane body transformation

by Bianca Mastroianni
16th Feb 2021 8:04 PM

Celebrity chef and television personality Miguel Maestre has spent months working hard on his body.

Maestre, 41, has kept fans up to date with his transformation on Instagram, recently revealing that he has lost a whopping 18kg.

The star uploaded an insane shirtless photo online, flexing his huge muscles.

"Getting closer to become a gladiator !!!!" The Living Room star wrote in the caption.

Miguel Maestre has had an 18kg weight loss transformation. Picture: Instagram
Miguel Maestre has had an 18kg weight loss transformation. Picture: Instagram

RELATED: Miguel's world 'rocked' by TV failure

He went into more detail about what he has been doing to shed the kilos and bulk up so much.

Maestra works out three times a week, with one of those days spent training with former The Biggest Loser trainer Shannan Ponton.

"3 days paying rent a week one of them always in the hurt locker with @shannanponton other one in swimming squat @terrey_hills_swim_school," he wrote.

"Healthy Mediterranean diet weekly cheating in the weekend only," he continued, adding a couple beer emojis.

"Still a long way but at 41 I feel like the year of the ox is just turn in the year of @thecrazybull."

People were stunned by the transformation, with his celeb pal Grant Denyer commenting: "What a weapon !!"

"My new screensaver!" wrote one fan.

"What can't this guy do!" said another.

The television personality has been working on his fitness. Picture: Instagram
The television personality has been working on his fitness. Picture: Instagram

RELATED: Abbie's extreme I'm A Celeb weight loss

In April last year, Maestre encouraged his fans to "love their body", first showing off a photo of his slimmed-down physique.

The I'm A Celebrity winner joked that he's slowly becoming a "Spanish gladiator" as he trained to get into better shape.

"And I say from a big 118kg big boy to a healthier version on myself is a massive change, not quite the six pack but a hell of a smile," Miguel said.

"Don't try to be like that people you see in social media, they [are] not even real and definitely don't smile like this."

He added: "Love your body, we [are] all different. Feel good."

Miguel shows off a before and after body shot on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
Miguel shows off a before and after body shot on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The loveable star recently showed a side-by-side photo of his transformation, showing a notable difference.

Miguel started his weight loss journey last year in the hopes of losing the weight before his 40th birthday in November.

Originally published as Aussie star's insane body transformation

miguel maestre weight loss

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tweed Coast man can’t believe he won $200,000 in lotto

        Premium Content Tweed Coast man can’t believe he won $200,000 in lotto

        News A Kingscliff man is $200,000 richer this afternoon after winning the latest Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.

        200mm of rain, ‘significant uncertainty’ over weather

        Premium Content 200mm of rain, ‘significant uncertainty’ over weather

        News It’s expected to be rainy and stormy on the Northern Rivers for the next few...

        Audit finds doctors not washing hands properly

        Premium Content Audit finds doctors not washing hands properly

        Health Where doctors are missing hand washing benchmarks

        Ivan Milat’s cause of death revealed by NSW Coroner

        Premium Content Ivan Milat’s cause of death revealed by NSW Coroner

        News Australia’s most notorious serial killer Ivan Milat died in 2019 while serving...